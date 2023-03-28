Full-blooded first Socceroos start for Devlin

Hearts' Cammy Devlin shed blood for the cause on his first Australia start.

The midfielder's eyebrow was split open after a nasty collision with the knee of Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan in the first half.

It left Devlin's shirt and head covered and blood but the Tynecastle terrier is made of hardy stuff. He was bandaged up and carried in as the hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat in a physical and high-octane Melbourne friendly.

While Devlin played 54 minutes on his second Australia outing, Hearts team-mates Kye Rowles and Garnag Kuol came on in the final half hour and Nathaniel Atkinson was an unused sub.

Brandon Borello put the Socceroos in front in the first half, knocking in the rebound after Craig Goodwin's 25-yarder hit the post, but skipper Estupinan levelled in 51 minutes with a spot-kick and William Pacho headed the winner as Ecuador avenged their 3-1 loss of four days prior.