What do Livi need for a top six finish?

Livingston kept their top-six hopes alive with a professional performance against St Johnstone last weekend.

But, the Lions still have a lot to do with it not being completely in their own hands.

First and foremost, David Martindale's side must win up at Tannadice against Dundee United, who picked up their own crucial victory at the weekend against Motherwell.

Then, Livi are also relying on St Mirren or Hibernian losing in their respective games against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.

So, still a possibility...