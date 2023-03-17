Silva 'really pleased and really happy' at Fulham amid speculation

Marco Silva said he doesn't pay attention to speculation linking him with other clubs and said he is "pleased and happy" at Fulham.

There have been reports linking Silva with the Tottenham job if Antonio Conte was to leave, but the 45-year-old Portuguese said they are "just rumours".

He said: "No, I respect everyone that makes comments and speaks.

"Sometimes they say good things about you and when the results are not good they will say the opposite probably. It’s part of the game, it’s part of the business.

"I have to be aware of things, but it's not something that is important for me during the week, to be honest. I have full respect but, like with players as well, it’s just rumours for us.

"I’m really pleased and I’m really happy with this football club, with the project. We have ambition to do better, we have an ambition to make the players keep growing and we have to make this club keep growing as well. That’s it. It’s a project that I’m really pleased with and I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the next game.

"It’s my job, I have done every time at clubs so far. It is always my ambition, my players know as well about the ambition to improve.

"If I win a game I am thinking of the next one straight away because it is not a moment for me to enjoy. I want the players and fans to enjoy but straight away I look to the next one.

"I have to be realistic with our season, I am really pleased with the season and there is still room for us to improve. Everything around doesn’t influence myself and my players."