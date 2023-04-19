Arsenal v Southampton: Pick of the stats
This is the first Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Southampton on a Friday. The Gunners have beaten Saints on the other six days of the week in the competition - but they've never won a Premier League match against a side on all seven days.
Southampton are one of the three sides leaders Arsenal have failed to beat in the league this season (also Newcastle United and Manchester City), with the first meeting at St Mary's in October finishing 1-1.
Having won two of their first three league games under Ruben Selles, Saints are now without a victory in their past six, including four defeats. They kept a clean sheet in three of their first four under the Spaniard, but have kept none in their past five while conceding 12 goals.