Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha said John Stones is getting "all the accolades he truly deserves" after impressing in his new midfield role.

Stones has played further forward in recent weeks and was named man of the match after City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich after another commanding display and an assist for Erling Haaland.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Onuoha said: "Interestingly I’ve seen him play in midfield in the past but it almost felt like it was a bit of a gimmick.

"Given the way that City are playing now, it makes perfect sense. Given his composure on the ball, his reading of the game, his defensive understanding as well, it works so well. Don’t get me wrong it won’t always work.

"He is such a good footballer that he can go in there and help dictate the pace of play but still be one of the key defenders from the other side in transitions.

"He’s a fantastic player and it’s great to see him do well and it’s great to see him fit and get all the accolades that he truly deserves."