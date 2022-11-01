This will be the eighth meeting between Liverpool and Napoli in Europe, with the Italian side edging the Reds 3-2 in victories so far. After their win in this season’s reverse fixture, Napoli could beat Liverpool in consecutive games for the first time.

Liverpool have lost their past two games against Italian sides in the Champions League, both this year (1-0 v Inter Milan in March and 4-1 at Napoli in September).

Mohamed Salah has scored 42 goals in the Champions League, the second most by an African player. He would need to score twice in this match in order to draw level with Didier Drogba (44).