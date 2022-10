Erling Haaland will be assessed in training on Friday afternoon after going off injured in the game against Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola said: "He is better."

On injured duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips: "They are not ready for Leicester. They are better. Kalvin especially, but they are out."

Ederson will return in goal at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Guardiola said that Julian Alvarez is the "first option" to replace Haaland in the starting XI. But when asked about Alvarez just getting one goal this season, the Spaniard replied: "How many games has he played? I don’t judge on the goals."