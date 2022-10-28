Guardiola on injuries, Alvarez and improving Leicester
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City's trip to Leicester City on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
Erling Haaland will be assessed in training on Friday afternoon after going off injured in the game against Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola said: "He is better."
On injured duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips: "They are not ready for Leicester. They are better. Kalvin especially, but they are out."
Ederson will return in goal at King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Guardiola said that Julian Alvarez is the "first option" to replace Haaland in the starting XI. But when asked about Alvarez just getting one goal this season, the Spaniard replied: "How many games has he played? I don’t judge on the goals."
Finally, on Brendan Rodgers and Leicester's poor start to the season, Guardiola said: "When everything goes well, it’s easy to be a manager." He added that the Foxes' form has picked up recently and "they've lost one game in their last five".
Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here