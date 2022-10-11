'﻿Disappointment tough to take' as Lazio thump Fiorentina

Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano says his side paid for failing to take their chances as they were hammered 4-0 at home to Lazio on Monday.

Matias Vecino headed the first against his former club, with Mattia Zaccagni nodding the second as Lazio showed clinical first-half finishing.

Thumping finishes from Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile in the final five minutes added to Fiorentina's misery to leave the hosts 13th in Serie A ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League visit by Heart of Midlothian.

"We created a lot of chances," Italiano told his club website. "We could have scored three goals in the first 10 minutes. We aren't clinical enough.

"Lazio showed they were better than us - they are a team we always struggle against."

Fiorentina, who finished seventh last season, have now won only twice in 12 outings - one being last week's 3-0 victory at Tynecastle.

"We have to accept the disappointment of our fans," Italiano added. "Last season they were very enthusiastic, but to see them disappointed now is tough to take."