'﻿Disappointment tough to take' as Lazio thump Fiorentina

Luis Alberto scored Lazio's third goal

Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano says his side paid for failing to take their chances as they were hammered 4-0 at home to Lazio on Monday.

Matias Vecino headed the first against his former club, with Mattia Zaccagni nodding the second as Lazio showed clinical first-half finishing.

Thumping finishes from Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile in the final five minutes added to Fiorentina's misery to leave the hosts 13th in Serie A ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League visit by Heart of Midlothian.

"We created a lot of chances," Italiano told his club website. "We could have scored three goals in the first 10 minutes. We aren't clinical enough.

"Lazio showed they were better than us - they are a team we always struggle against."

Fiorentina, who finished seventh last season, have now won only twice in 12 outings - one being last week's 3-0 victory at Tynecastle.

"We have to accept the disappointment of our fans," Italiano added. "Last season they were very enthusiastic, but to see them disappointed now is tough to take."