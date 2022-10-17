S﻿teve Cooper has given his full backing to Brennan Johnson after the 21-year-old missed the opportunity to salvage a vital point from Wolvesby missing a late penalty.

W﻿olves keeper Jose Sa denied Johnson from the spot, with Leicester's draw against Crystal Palace meaning Nottingham Forest slipped to the bottom of the table prior to Tuesday's game at Brighton.

"﻿He's a young player and it was a difficult moment," said Cooper. "But I have great faith and belief in Brennan.

"﻿He works hard every day, he wants to improve and has developed so much over the past 12 months. He is a local boy and has been outstanding for this club.

"﻿It won't be the first penalty he'll miss, I'm sure, but he'll be committed to trying to put it right, not just by scoring goals but with a performance as well.

"﻿We never play the blame game with individuals here."

A﻿sked if Johnson would continue penalty duties moving forward, Cooper was giving little away.

"﻿We'll see," he said.