Bahamboula now thriving at ego-free Livingston

Dylan Bahamboula admits the worth ethic at Livingston was a culture shock following his summer arrival from Oldham.

But the 27-year-old Republic of Congo winger is now fully immersed and knows why he was told to leave his ego at the door.

"At the beginning it was very hard for me because the difference is big,” said Bahamboula.

"How we worked at Oldham was not the same as here and at the beginning it was hard for me.

"The squad was very welcoming when I went to Spain (pre-season), everyone came to me, explained how we worked here and the gaffer told me we have to work hard. I am very happy now.

"We love to say something here. It is leave your ego at the door when you come here and that is what you see every day.

"We never give up. I am not surprised we are in fourth place. The squad is very good.

"Come here for one week and see how we work and you wouldn't be surprised.”