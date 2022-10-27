Boss Robbie Neilson is a "victim of his own success" as Hearts struggle to balance European and domestic football this season, says former skipper Stephen Pressley.

“I was up at the Hearts training ground last week with the Brentford B squad and I spent some time with Robbie," Pressley told BBC Scotland.

“I said to him I felt he was a victim of his own success because last season, finishing third in the Premiersip after promotion, they were ahead of the curve.

“This season has been a step too far. I don’t think they have the squad to compete at that European level and to come back into the Premiership and expect to win.

“It has taken its toll. They’ve got significant injuries, it’s had an adverse effect on their league form.

"But in a few weeks' time once they get players back, their form will improve and hopefully they will get another shot at Europe next season and be better suited for it."