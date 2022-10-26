Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham. "It was not a difficult decision," according to Ten Hag.
Raphael Varane will not play for United again before the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury at Chelsea. Ten Hag thinks he might be fit to play for France in Qatar.
Harry Maguire is training again after suffering a hamstring injury on England duty last month. Ten Hag described Maguire as a "great" player, but said he has to pick teams that suit United, not England's World Cup preparations.
Lisandro Martinez has been outstanding since his arrival from Ajax. Ten Hag said the Argentina defender provides the perfect link between club and fans: "He gives everything in every challenge and duel. The fans love it. You need some players like that."