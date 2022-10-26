Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham. "It was not a difficult decision," according to Ten Hag.

Raphael Varane will not play for United again before the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury at Chelsea. Ten Hag thinks he might be fit to play for France in Qatar.

Harry Maguire is training again after suffering a hamstring injury on England duty last month. Ten Hag described Maguire as a "great" player, but said he has to pick teams that suit United, not England's World Cup preparations.