Key fixtures in West Ham's season

You've already seen West Ham's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Hammers have an early home game against London rivals Chelsea (19 August), while champions Manchester City visit London Stadium on 16 September and Manchester United will arrive just before Christmas on 23 December.

On Boxing Day it's set to be a trip to face Arsenal.

David Moyes' side end with games against Chelsea (a), Luton Town (h) and Manchester City (a).

Have your say on the fixtures here