Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has given a scathing assessment of Everton's hierarchy and offered an insight into potential investment in the club.

On Friday, it was announced by owner Farhad Moshiri that Bill Kenwright will remain as the club's chairman - over a week after the promised 48-hour deadline for an announcement on his future.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Maguire said: "It's a poor way to run a business. If you are going to have a transfer of ownership then you have a proper succession plan.

"I think we could write a full drama in terms of what's happened at boardroom level and above in respect of Everton Football Club.

"Three directors were effectively sacked - they were made scapegoats by the owner in terms of what's happened over the past few years. We were told over a week ago that we would be told of Bill Kenwright's new role, if any.

"The news which has come in overnight from the US is that MSP Sports Capital has raised about $160m. Why would an investment fund raise money? It would be because it's got something to invest in.

"They will want some bang for their buck and that bang will be that opportunity to contribute towards the key decisions at boardroom level.

"What they don't want is Everton to waste the money. I think the club can be accused of that over the past five or six years in terms of player recruitment.

"Cost control appears to have gone out of the window in terms of wages. In regards to the new stadium - costs have risen significantly."