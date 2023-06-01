Brighton fan Sally Freedman has chosen midfielder Moises Caicedo as her player of the season on BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast.

The Ecuadorian looks set to leave the Amex this summer, but has enjoyed a remarkable season in the Seagulls' midfield - helping them qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

Counting down from third place, Freedman said: "Number three is (Lewis) Dunk. Nearly played every game - so strong, so solid at the back. Captain, leader, got his call up to England again. I just think he's been inspirational and so strong this season.

"In second place and probably my favourite to watch - (Kaoru) Mitoma. I just love how he dribbles, runs, assists, almost like the ball is a magnet and his feet are magnetic.

"It's just incredible the way he keeps the ball so close to his feet. He's so fast and he's got such awareness of the game. Really enjoyed watching him burst onto the scene.

"Number one is (Moises) Caicedo. I just think he's been immense wherever he's played.

We had that uncertain period where we thought he might be going Arsenal and then he wasn't playing for a couple of weeks and he has come back from all of that and continued to perform at a level that is so impressive.

"The tackles that he makes I didn't think are humanly possible. I don't know how he reaches the ball in some of the situations he's in. He's played right-back, he's played in the middle which shows his versatility - he's my player of the season."

