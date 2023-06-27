Mateo Kovacic says moving to Manchester City represents "dream for any footballer" after his transfer from Chelsea was finalised.

The Croatia international, 29, has signed a deal that runs to 2027.

“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City," said Kovacic.

“Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

“To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

“My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain pointed to Kovacic's versatility as an asset for the club.

The midfielder also brings immense experience having won the Champions League four times, while also boasting 95 caps for his country.

“He can play as a 6 or an 8, has plenty of experience at top level clubs and he understands the Premier League," said Begiristain.

"It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.

“He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him."