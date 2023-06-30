With the 2023-24 Premiership fixtures released, Hearts and Hibs fans can pencil in their derby dates for the upcoming season.

The first meeting comes on 7 October at Tynecastle, with the second encounter taking place at Easter Road on 27 December.

The third clash is back in Gorgie on 28 February, and a fourth and final derby meeting would be set for Leith following the split if both sides finish in the same half of the table.

However, that's something that hasn't been a guarantee in recent seasons.