New Fulham signing Issa Diop says he can't wait to "get to work" at Craven Cottage.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined from fellow Premier League side West Ham on a five-year deal on Wednesday.

"I’m very happy, very happy to join Fulham. I hope it’s going to be a very good chapter of my career," he told the club's website.

"It’s all official now, so I’m happy. I just want to train with the team now, and let’s get to work."

The France international is available for the Cottagers' match with Wolves on Saturday.