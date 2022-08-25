Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport football reporter

Newcastle are set to spend about £60m on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, which will excite fans and represent a shift from the club's Saudi owners as they look set to almost double their summer spending on players.

Previously, their biggest outlay was £35m plus add-ons for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in January, which already looks a bargain.

Sources insisted the club would not be in the market for 'trophy players', preferring to improve the squad carefully over the next few windows.

However, breaking the club record signals a statement of intent from the owners, who are now on the verge of spending about £200m since they took over last October.

Callum Wilson's hamstring injury may have sharpened a few minds in the boardroom about a striker needing to be brought in, but it leaves fans eagerly anticipating the rest of the season after that thrilling 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City and dreaming about what the future may hold.