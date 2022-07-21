Celtic 'could be better' after Legia draw

Ange Postecoglou described Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw away to Legia Warsaw as "a mixed bag but a useful exercise" for Celtic.

The Scottish champions led 2-0 against the side who finished 10th in the Polish top flight last season before the hosts replied after the break.

Postecoglou said the trip to mark the end of former Celtic and Legia goalkeeper Artur Boruc's career was designed to prepare his side for such midweek fixtures in the Champions League.

"There was some good stuff there and some not good stuff there," the manager told Celtic TV. "There was some good football, but we could be better and we will be better.

"We are in our pre-season and the boys are working hard and we're making some mistakes that are not normally there because of that.

"The point of the exercise right now is not to win games of football - it's to prepare a team to win games of football and we need to make sure we are ready when the real stuff kicks off."