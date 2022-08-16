Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and after tearing Manchester United apart on Saturday, there are a pair of Brentford players that feature.

Pontus Jansson

Chants like "you should have stayed at a big club" or "what's the score", while painful for Christian Eriksen, must have been music to the ears of Jansson.

The Brentford captain never gave his former team-mate - or the Manchester United forward line - a kick in his side's 4-0 win.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho seemed frightened to go anywhere near Jansson, just in case it might get a bit physical.

Jansson gets paid a fraction of what those United players get. Do you think there's any chance they might start earning it?

Mathias Jensen

I saw it but I could hardly believe it. The destruction of Manchester United against Brentford took less than 45 minutes.

Jensen was outstanding. He took total advantage of United's casual, haphazard approach to this fixture and made them pay.

The Denmark international's first goal was brilliantly taken and his overall contribution to the game was excellent.

His ball to Ivan Toney, whose first-time pass set up Bryan Mbeumo to score, was just sensational.

