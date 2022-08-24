Bruno Lage praised Raul Jimenez for his performance in Wolves' Carabao Cup win over Preston, but has urged the striker to be more selfish.

After his return from injury, Jimenez marked his first start of the season with a goal in the 2-1 win at Molineux.

Later in the fixture, the Mexican gave away penalty duties to Hwang Hee-Chan, who saw his spot-kick easily saved by by Preston keeper David Cornell.

Lage said: "I was so happy with Raul, the way he has been this season and in pre-season. We have missed him in the first three games.

"With him we have a reference up front. Raul took a decision to give the penalty to Hwang, it was a generous action and I understand but I don't agree. Raul should have taken the penalty.

"It was a good performance. When you come to these games, in the cup, they come with extra motivation and in the last five games, Preston have not conceded.

"To continue in the competition was the most important thing."