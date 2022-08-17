Bournemouth v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Bournemouth have only won one of their 10 Premier League games against Arsenal (D2 L7), which was a 2-1 victory in January 2018 thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe.
Among teams Arsenal have faced at least 10 times, they only have a better win ratio against Reading (100%, won 14/14) and Glossop North End (86%, won 12/14).
The Cherries are unbeaten in 11 home league games (W7 D4), winning the past three without conceding. They’ve not won four in a row at home while keeping a clean sheet each time since April 2010 in League Two.
The Gunners are looking to win all of their opening three Premier League games in a campaign for the first time since 2004-05. Meanwhile, they could also win their first two away league games without conceding a goal for the first time since 1993-94.