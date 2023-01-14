Motherwell 1-1 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "There's an absolute resilience there and there's a togetherness that shows that we're fighting for every point. I'm delighted that Jordy Hiwula comes on and he manages to score.

"We are creating chances, really good chances. That's where the fine lines are in this division. We defended our own box really well. To a man we were terrific in terms of heading balls away.

"We’re hoping that next week another signing comes in at least. We’ll see after that. The last couple of weeks of the window, you’ll find that’s when a lot of teams start to release players once they’ve got the players in down in England so we’ll keep at it."