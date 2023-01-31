What do Celtic need on deadline day?

We asked for your Celtic transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Jamie: If we can move four or five out to trim the squad, and maybe add an enforcer in the middle of the park, I'd be delighted.

Gerry: Need a left-back to cover for Greg Taylor.

Lederer: Business done. We are set for the treble...

Paul: I feel Celtic are now in good place in general squad wise, decent keeper, solid defence, dynamic midfield with numerous options for different scenarios and an exciting forward line, especially with the addition of our new South Korean striker Oh. I feel we need a back-up centre-half after Moritz Jenz was sadly released back to Germany.

Mark: Another striker just for back-up.

Anon: A good young central defender and midfielder to give cover for Callum McGregor or if Cameron Carter-Vickers or Carl Starfelt pick up injuries.

Joe: Playing well at the moment, maybe another striker like Kevin Nisbet from Hibs. Let's see what happens.

Bob: We don't need anyone else in this window. Watching the B side recently shows three or four could make the first team or go out on loan to improve. Players who come through and survive the pressures of proving themselves are often more loyal. They already have the Celtic way instilled in their play.

Anon: Celtic need two players to complement what's there. Starfelt reminds me of Bobo Balde, last minute, too many times giving the ball away. They need a replacement to help Cameron Carter-Vickers. They also need a number nine who is over 6 feet minimum. To avoid teams parking the bus, knocking down balls for Kyogo.

Anon: Should sign Ghislain Konan on a free.