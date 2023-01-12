Dons raise concerns over away capacity in cup tie

Aberdeen and Police Scotland have raised concerns over the 1,750 capacity for away fans at Darvel's Recreation Park for the Scottish Cup tie on 23 January.

The West of Scotland League club are now awaiting an independent review of the safety certificate, which they "hope to have carried out by the weekend or early next week".

If the decision deems the 4,000 stadium capacity has to be reduced, Aberdeen's allocation will be cut and Darvel's will remain at 2,250.

The Pittodrie club are awaiting official confirmation before putting tickets on sale.

The disagreement comes after Aberdeen and Police Scotland flagged concerns over the "dynamic flow of the supporters during the match".

The fourth-round tie will be shown live on BBC Scotland.