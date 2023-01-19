Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport at Elland Road

Having gained a football education at Inter Milan's academy, Wilfried Gnonto nurtured his brain away from it and has not been scared to forge his own path.

Besides Italian, he speaks English, French and German, and studied Latin and Greek before football swept him up.

When a route into the Inter first team seemed impossible to navigate, Gnonto took the decision to move club and country, upping sticks and shifting to Swiss side FC Zurich - a small club in an unglamorous league, but one where he could develop at his own speed.

It is a strategy Leeds intended to employ themselves when they brought him to the club, hence Jesse Marsch's suggestion that he was one for the future rather than the present.

That he has developed at such a rapid rate clearly delights everyone at a club in dire need of positives in what has been a tough season to date.

"Wilfried is a fantastic kid," fellow forward Patrick Bamford told ITV after Wednesday's game. "He's really humble and down to earth and that just makes all the players warm to him. He's just getting better and better with each game.

