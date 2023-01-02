Marco Silva is hopeful Fulham can add to their squad in the January transfer window, but refused to comment on specific players.

He said: "No news really about players. It will be the same always, I will not comment about players that are not our players.

"We are trying to strengthen the squad in some positions, but I have to repeat again the main ones are here, the most important ones are here with us. They have been working really hard, they are following our ideas every single day and this is the main thing for us. Of course we are looking for something, we are trying, but let’s see if we can do it."

Silva was asked about clubs looking at Aleksandar Mitrovic and whether he has a message for them. He said: "We are really pleased to have him. Since I joined the club he is really happy here as well. We are in the beginning or the middle of a process and some positions are impossible for us to change."

After Dan James was linked with an early return to parent club Leeds, Silva added: "James is still adapting in our football club. Until now we didn’t speak about this possibility. We signed him on loan for the season but from yesterday the market opened and many things can happen, but there is no news."