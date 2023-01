On this day back in 1993, Killie progressed to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Raith Rovers.

Bobby Williamson bagged a hat-trick, with George McCluskey and Gus McPherson chipping in with goals, too.

Killie's attempt at getting their hands on the oldest trophy in club football ended at the next hurdle, after failing to St Johnstone in a replay tie.