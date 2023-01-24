S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

For some reason, the recent history of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth fixtures have been a slightly problematic one; they are that one team that we can’t seem to quite crack both in the Championship and, now, Premier League.

With that said, a gutsy display was rolled out by the Reds, preceding a disallowed Ryan Yates’ goal. Following the offside decision, the mood shifted somewhat as the Cherries began to dominate.

Sam Surridge’s debut Premier League goal, and late equaliser, did wonders to pull us back into the game, much to the frustration of Bournemouth.

Given the contrast between our home and away form, a point on the road is still very much seen as a positive.

With some promising new recruits bolstering the team, Steve Cooper’s ability to bring out the best in players will be in full force over the coming weeks.

Hosting a semi-final Carabao Cup match takes great precedence. With many fearful regarding Dean Henderson’s absence, Wayne Hennessey’s ability and workrate is surely enough for the upcoming fixture as we trust Cooper’s judgement on a potential long term solution.

After all, tackling the first leg is achievable on the banks of the Trent.