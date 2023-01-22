Stephen Robinson praised his backroom team for getting midfielder Mark O'Hara back to match fitness - and explained his reasoning for recalling 18-year-old striker Kieran Offord from a loan spell at Alloa Athletic.

The St Mirren manager expected 27-year-old O'Hara to be missing for a month with injury but was pleasantly surprised to have him available to captain the team in the Scottish Cup tie against Dundee, which the Buddies won on penalties thanks to Trevor Carson's goalkeeping skills.

"I thought Mark was going to be out for four weeks but then he came in and trained on Thursday and Friday with no reaction," said Robinson.

"Credit to Mark and Gerry Docherty, the physio. He's been one of my best players and it was big to have him in."

Offord, who scored three goals in 13 appearances for Alloa in League 2, was on the St Mirren bench and could yet feature in Robinson's plans for the second half of the season.

Robinson said: "In case one or two of the strikers leave, we need that cover. He will get opportunities and it's up to him how much game time he gets."