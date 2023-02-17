Nine points not a 'big gap', says Carter-Vickers

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers insists there will be no complacency from Celtic in the title race as "things can change quickly" despite his side's nine-point lead over Rangers at the Premiership summit.

Aberdeen side Celtic Park on Saturday and Carter-Vickers said: “We're not too sure what to expect.

"They've changed manager since the last time we played them, so we are just focusing on our game-plan.

“I don't think nine points is a big gap. It can change quickly and we’re fully aware of that.

“We have to keep performing well and winning games and see where that takes us.

“It's good to be in a good run of form at the moment. The manager is very good at getting the group to just focus on the next game and trying to improve on our team performance every time.

“That's how we manage keep such good consistency in our performances and results."