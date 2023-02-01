Ross County 1-1 Hibernian: Have your say

We asked for your views after Hibs' 1-1 draw with Ross County, and you seem a bit miffed that County's equaliser wasn't chalked off for a foul on David Marshall.

Here's what you had to say:

Kenny: This was a good result for us. I don't know what Var was looking at as it was clear that our keeper was fouled. There’s an excuse for the ref as he’s with Specsavers! If we can get a good centre forward and get the midfield sorted we won’t be far away.

Martin: VAR proving our officials need to learn the rules of football. It's happening too often all over! How a foul wasn’t given for the assault on Marshall is beyond me - a clear and obvious foul.

Mark: Yet more points dropped against Ross County. Not good enough. As for the transfer window, why won't we sign proven, experienced defenders? Why do we keep signing young players on loan when we have plenty of our own? And where has all the Doig money gone, because it is certainly isn't evident in the quality our signings.