Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year-old centre-back arrives at the City Ground until the summer of 2024.

After putting pen to paper, Felipe said: "It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I’m really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club.

"You can see it’s a club looking to really grow. It’s a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club."