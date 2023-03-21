I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

While Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City was disappointing, and Brentford’s haul of four points out of nine against teams in the bottom six in a week frustrating, it’s time to sit back and look at the bigger picture.

Pure and simple, the Bees are now an established Premier League side.

This would have been unthinkable only 15 seasons ago, when at one point we were only four points off the bottom of League Two and seemingly careering out of the Football League.

Today’s Brentford are already safe in the top flight and looking forward to a third Premier League season.

And Saturday’s starting XI contained nine players who were set to head off on international duty and who played in front of another near-capacity crowd of just over 17,000.

The result does mean that Brentford have now drawn 12 games – the highest number in the Premier League – but they have still lost just five, a record only bettered by Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

And we have still never lost a Premier League game in which we have taken the lead.

After the international break, it’s another three-game week – this time against sides who are all above us in Brighton and Manchester United, both away, and Newcastle, at home.