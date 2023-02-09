Union Berlin 'surprised' to land Juranovic - gossip

Celtic and Rangers are braced for Super League 2.0, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus understood to have contacted more than 50 clubs in the hope of creating a new European tournament. (Telegraph via Daily Record, external)

New Celtic arrival Tomoki Iwata accepts he will have to raise his game to reach the high standards of Callum McGregor after admitting he regards the club captain on a far higher level than him. (Herald), external

Union Berlin managing director Oliver Ruhnert admits he was pleasantly surprised the German club managed to pull off the signing of Josip Juranovic from Celtic last month. (Daily Record), external

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is an idol for every young player in South Korea as his former coach reveals the 21-year-old "always had lot curiosity to learn and absorbed good advice". (Scottish Sun), external

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is enjoying the burgeoning rivalry between Ibrox manager Michael Beale and his opposite number at Celtic, Ange Postecoglou, as well as the "little bit of needle that is creeping into the relationship". (Daily Record), external

Former SPFL referee Steve Conroy insists it is "ludicrous" that Celtic and Rangers' Scottish Cup matches will be the only ones using VAR this weekend. (Get Involved Referee podcast via Football Scotland, external)

