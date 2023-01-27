Leeds' forward Joe Gelhardt's mooted loan move to promotion-chasing Sunderland "makes sense for both parties", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The 20-year-old has long been touted for a key role in the Leeds first team but has been reduced to cameo roles this season.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast a few months at Sunderland would be a great move.

"Gelhardt will probably have half of the Championship wanting to sign him," said Edwards. "He's a really exciting young player but he's just not getting enough game time.

"Sunderland are a really big club and their manager Tony Mowbray has a track record of developing young players.

"It will also be an intense environment that replicates what he gets with Leeds. It will help them find out what sort of player he is and he will come back more prepared for the first team."

Listen to the rest of today's transfer gossip exclusively on BBC Sounds