Former Chelsea team-mate Scott Minto has paid tribute to the "incredibly humble" Gianluca Vialli as he recalled how easily the Italian, who has died aged 58, adapted to life at Chelsea when he joined the club in 1996.

“He had just won the European Cup with Juventus before he came," Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live. "This is a guy we had been watching on TV in Italian football and at the World Cup, and suddenly there is this world-class superstar sitting alongside you as a team-mate.

“It was quite surreal shaking hands and saying good luck to him before a game, but Luca made it feel very normal. He was just an incredibly humble guy.

“He didn’t speak any English when he first arrived. He had these children’s books – ‘the cat jumped over the dog’ – and really started from scratch but within six months he was absolutely fluent. I have never seen that in such a short space of time. It summed up his mentality, on and off the pitch.

“To say he was charismatic doesn’t do him justice. You didn’t need to see him in a room to know he was there. He had this aura about him. Sometimes you don’t need to know people for a long time for them to have a big impact on you. It’s an incredibly emotional time even though I hadn’t spoken to him for a long time.

“At the Euros I sent him a snapshot of Luca and Roberto Mancini together with a message: ‘The best-looking management team at the Euros’. He got back to me within 10 minutes and we kept in touch after that.

“Luca came to England towards the end of his career, almost to chill out and not have the stress of Italian football. But you thought, ‘if he is on his way out and nearing retirement and he is this good now, how good was he in his prime?’

"He wasn’t the tallest but was good in the air. He was strong, well built, very lean and muscular. He wasn’t overly quick but was very sharp – the first few yards are in your head – and he could finish with both feet.”