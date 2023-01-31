As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Liverpool still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Mark: Nothing seems realistic as, if it were going to happen, surely it already would have. We need at least three new ready-to-go experienced midfielders, a couple of which need to be defensive minded. I'd take a punt on Kante, perhaps John McGinn. That is how desperate things are...

Lewis: I really don't understand why we haven't made a move for a midfielder. Not expecting a Bellingham-type signing to be done in January but we need something if we want a chance to get into the top four. Unfortunately I don't see that happening and, without the Champions League next season, we might find it harder to attract someone like Bellingham in the summer.

Aaron: It feels like we're holding out for Bellingham in the summer, and the worry is that ends up becoming a flight of fancy in the same way Tchouameni did this summer, where we had no credible alternative. We need at least two in midfield, and possibly a centre-back.

Biscuitlad: Agree a transfer for Bellingham in the summer. Get it agreed now, let him finish the season in Germany. Team is in flux at the moment - no point in introducing him into a malfunctioning unit midway through.

Ian: We clearly need a midfielder. I'd be testing West Ham's resolve and putting a big offer in for Declan Rice.