What do Hibs need on deadline day?

We asked for your Hibs transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Martin: Sign a forward, attacking midfielder, centre-back and defensive midfielder. Let Magennis, Henderson and Doyle-Hayes leave on free transfers.

Adam: Hopefully get some class players in on deadline that help us get Europe.

Michael: Get rid of Nisbet. Take the money. Bring in three or four kids from the training ground and write this season off. We need to start again with players who are young and hungry. The fans will always get behind the young lads.

Anon: Employ Pepe from Portugal as a player coach!

Kenny: Another centre-half, a centre midfield player to run the middle and a centre forward. We need someone for Kevin Nisbet to play off.

Ross: While McKirdy had undoubtedly his best game, he still isn't ready to replace any of the other three up front. A solid display , much better pace about us, but Aberdeen were rank rotten. Hopefully O'Connor and co get more opportunities.

George: We need to calm down. Great result on Sunday. Scratch team out, so was worried we'd get a doin'. Need 12 points from next four games, all of which are winnable. Don't need to sign another batch of 'duffers'. Need to just keep the heid and give players confidence that comes with winning games.