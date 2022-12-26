Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham: What Vieira said

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira to Match of the Day: "It is one of the worst days since I’ve been with the club. Not because we lost the game because losing the game sometimes you have to accept it, but the way we did it without competing is something that is against the values of this football club.r

"I am frustrated and I’m not happy at all about the way we performed today. They prepared the game really well and stopped us playing the way we wanted to.

"We were hesitant in our decision making, we weren’t brave enough to play forward and we started to doubt ourselves. Even so, I believe we had the best chance before they scored the first goal. Today we didn’t do anything to deserve something from that game."