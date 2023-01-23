Centre-half Toby Sibbick believes Heart of Midlothian can reach even greater heights after their 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian extended their unbeaten run to nine games.

Sibbick scored the third goal of the game in stoppage time to put Hearts' name in the last-16 hat but admits the scoreline does not tell the full story.

“Delighted to score, but I don’t think we were at our best," the 23-year-old Englishman said. "Sometimes cup games are like that. You’ve got to be at your best between both boxes and I think we were.

“We’ve got a very good squad now. The quality is outstanding. We believe in each other and we want to keep pushing each other to keep climbing the table.”

Hibs had more shots and more possession at Easter Road but could not capitalise.

"They might have had the better chances," Sibbick added. "But we were solid overall and took our chances. Another clean sheet as well - that’s all that matters.

“Even the other night against Aberdeen, we weren’t at our best. The team chemistry is very high at the moment. We just want to keep this run going.

“Form sort of goes out of the window in cup games, so to come here and win 3-0 is a great result for us."