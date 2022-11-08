C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

For the second time in a row, Bournemouth let a lead slip and came away with nothing.

We look tired and the World Cup can't come soon enough, but still we shouldn't be surrendering such a healthy lead - and I know I'll get stick for this - against Leeds United, a direct relegation rival.

We have another opportunity against a side expected to be right up against it on Saturday: Everton. But first, a 'dress rehearsal' in the Carabao Cup later on Tuesday.

I expect Gary O’Neil to make several changes to the side, but we need to find a way to stop the rot - although with Neto's injury and jaded legs, we should have half expected to hit the buffers somewhere.

O’Neil still has the fans' backing for getting us out of the situation we were in. That unbeaten run is nothing to be scoffed at. If these are his last two games in charge, he should hold his head high.

To strengthen his chances of continuing, beating the Toffees - especially in the Premier League - is a must.

So hopefully, one last push before the World Cup to keep us out of the relegation zone going into the break, then a trip to Chelsea on 27 December to look forward to. We are their bogey team after all.