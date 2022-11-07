W﻿e asked for your views following Dundee United's late 4-2 defeat to Celtic...

Jim: After working so hard to get a result, we are not professional enough to see the game out. United’s marking at Celtic’s third goal is schoolboy defending. All the praise goes to Celtic, but it is United’s massively poor defending that makes the goal happen - can't handle the fight when they need to.

Iain: Fought hard today but still ended up with no points. Things are looking dangerously bad - we have to win on Wednesday against Killie.