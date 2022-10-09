West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Match of the Day: "I thought we deserved the win. We started slow, maybe an impact of playing on Thursday, but we grew into the game as it went on.

"Dan James hitting the bar galvanised us and the crowd. We're still trying to improve a lot of things, but we're doing a lot of good things as well.

"I thought for the penalty that the referee had warned them two or three times, but in truth he should probably have given it the first time. We had a chat in the managers meeting to say you couldn't put two arms round the player. It was a stonewall penalty - it was more of an American Football challenge.

"I thought when Gianluca [Scamacca] didn't celebrate I thought he thought it was offside not handball, but I didn't see his hand involved in it in any way. It shows he can score different goals - he had two great chances with his head - and he may have taken the hardest of them all. It was a deft finish. Sometimes when you are possible offside centre forwards don't often go and finish the job off but he did.

"I thought there we bits today that was really good. There were bits I didn't enjoy but it is going in the right direction at the moment. We are playing much better."