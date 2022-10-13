F﻿ormer Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel says the 7-1 victory against Rangers at Ibrox was "a great starting point" for the Reds to get their season back on track.

M﻿ohamed Salah scored a sparkling six-minute hat-trick against the Scotland giants as Liverpool ran riot in the second half.

"﻿This is still one of the world's best squads," Friedel told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, "and Jurgen Klopp remains an incredible manager.

"﻿Whatever it takes to trigger this season, maybe this was it. They have been inconsistent and some of their most influential players have made mistakes.

"However, they can still play magnificent football and this is a great starting spot for Salah to get his confidence back and get their season going."

Ex-Leeds and Real Madrid centre-back Jonathan Woodgate agreed, but struck a cautionary note.

"This result and performance can kickstart Liverpool," he said. "But Rangers downed tools at 4-1.

"﻿The real test will be against the champions Manchester City on Sunday."

L﻿isten to full analysis here on BBC Sounds