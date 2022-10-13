Emotional Barisic apologises to fans for 'unacceptable' defeat
- Published
It was an emotional Borna Barisic who spoke in the Ibrox mixed zone last night to BBC Scotland.
Around an hour after the 7-1 defeat by Liverpool was complete, the defender admitted he'd struggle to sleep after a torrid night in the Champions League.
"It's hard to find the right words," he said. "I want to apologise to our fans. They don't deserve this.
"To lose 7-1 is unacceptable."
He added: "It's hard to analyse. My heart is very hurt, I don't want to say stupid words.
"We didn't do what we said we were going to do before the game or in the first half. It's unacceptable."