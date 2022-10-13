I﻿t was an emotional Borna Barisic who spoke in the Ibrox mixed zone last night to BBC Scotland.

A﻿round an hour after the 7-1 defeat by Liverpool was complete, the defender admitted he'd struggle to sleep after a torrid night in the Champions League.

"﻿It's hard to find the right words," he said. "﻿I want to apologise to our fans. They don't deserve this.

"﻿To lose 7-1 is unacceptable."

H﻿e added: "It's hard to analyse. My heart is very hurt, I don't want to say stupid words.

"﻿We didn't do what we said we were going to do before the game or in the first half. ﻿It's unacceptable."