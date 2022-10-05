J﻿ust eight games into his full-time reign, Steven Hammell is already leading his side into the Motherwell record books.

T﻿he 5-0 thumping of Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday night carried more significance than just lifting the Steelmen into the Premiership top six.

I﻿t was Motherwell's biggest league victory since beating St Mirren by the same scoreline in April 2015.

H﻿ow about away from home? Well, you have to go way back to January 1990 and a 5-0 triumph over Dunfermline at East End Park.

S﻿o, the Lanarkshire club's biggest away league victory in 32 years. Stellar stuff from Hammell and his team.