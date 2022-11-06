M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

I﻿t is now four games without a win in the Premier League for Chelsea and boss Graham Potter acknowledged that Arsenal were the better side and deserved their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

H﻿owever, the goal they conceded would be a massive frustration for Potter as Bukayo Sako's corner swung in, with no Chelsea player able to clear before Gabriel volleyed it into the net from close range.

A﻿t the other end, Chelsea looked toothless as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, against his former side, had an afternoon to forget as he only touched the ball eight times before being replaced by Armando Broja after 63 minutes.

C﻿helsea only had one shot on target in the whole match - and that was a weak effort from Kai Havertz that was comfortably dealt with by Aaron Ramsdale.

T﻿he Blues were unbeaten in Potter's first nine games in charge in all competitions but there will be worries about this current run of form that has left them already well off the pace - now 13 points behind leaders Arsenal.