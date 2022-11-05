Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Sportsound that the two late goals that floored United are typical of his Celtic team.

"It's not by chance, it's who we are," the manager says. "It's a cliché, but I did say from the first day that we would be the team that doesn't stop and the players have shown that.

"Sometimes it gets overlooked because we will score late goals even though the game is comfortably won, but it's what I wanted for us as a football club and the players have totally bought into that.

"They don't lose their composure, even though we have conceded with four or five minutes to go. They are well aware of what we can do during that time because we have done it so often.

"They remain so focused and it's a credit to them. They're showing that resilience in abundance."